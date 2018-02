Feb 13 (Reuters) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* AVINO PROVIDES 2017 YEAR END SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD - 2017 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 2,700,585 OZ

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD - IN 2018, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AT AVINO AND SAN GONZALO ARE ESTIMATED TO TOTAL US$14.5 MILLION