25 天前
BRIEF-Avino Silver And Gold Mines provides update on Bralorne gold mine
2017年7月10日 / 中午12点12分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Avino Silver And Gold Mines provides update on Bralorne gold mine

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino provides update on Bralorne gold mine

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - co evaluating possibility of combining phases and potentially start Bralorne gold mine at a higher operating rate​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - ‍onsite consultants have identified ground and safety issues in existing 800 level tunnel at Bralorne gold mine​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines - recommended new 800 level tunnel for Bralorne mine would replace old tunnel that was only accessible by small track equipment

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines - old 800 tunnel at bralorne gold mine would be made safe, be used for ventilation, secondary egress, mine water drainage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

