BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍merger will result in a combined company vaxart inc​

* Aviragen-‍exchange ratio in deal determined by assigning $60 million in value to Aviragen for financial & clinical assets & $90 million in value for Vaxart’s assets​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol “VXRT”​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Aviragen will reduce its workforce by six to a total of 10 full-time employees​

* Aviragen- ‍on pro forma basis, Vaxart securityholders will own about 60% of combined co, Aviragen securityholders will own about 40% of combined co​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Aviragen-‍Vaxart will be announcing positive results from co’s phase 1b open-label, dose-ranging study assessing safety, immunogenicity of VXA-G1.1-NN​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍VXA-G1.1-NN met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍phase 2 norovirus challenge study is expected to begin in second half of 2018 for VXA-G1.1-NN​