FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午11点16分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍merger will result in a combined company vaxart inc​

* Aviragen-‍exchange ratio in deal determined by assigning $60 million in value to Aviragen for financial & clinical assets & $90 million in value for Vaxart’s assets​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol “VXRT”​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Aviragen will reduce its workforce by six to a total of 10 full-time employees​

* Aviragen- ‍on pro forma basis, Vaxart securityholders will own about 60% of combined co, Aviragen securityholders will own about 40% of combined co​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol VXRT​

* Aviragen-‍Vaxart will be announcing positive results from co’s phase 1b open-label, dose-ranging study assessing safety, immunogenicity of VXA-G1.1-NN​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍VXA-G1.1-NN met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍phase 2 norovirus challenge study is expected to begin in second half of 2018 for VXA-G1.1-NN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below