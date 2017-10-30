BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - merger will result in a combined company vaxart inc
* Aviragen-exchange ratio in deal determined by assigning $60 million in value to Aviragen for financial & clinical assets & $90 million in value for Vaxart’s assets
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol “VXRT”
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - Aviragen will reduce its workforce by six to a total of 10 full-time employees
* Aviragen- on pro forma basis, Vaxart securityholders will own about 60% of combined co, Aviragen securityholders will own about 40% of combined co
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Aviragen-Vaxart will be announcing positive results from co’s phase 1b open-label, dose-ranging study assessing safety, immunogenicity of VXA-G1.1-NN
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - VXA-G1.1-NN met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - VXA-G1.1-NN met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - phase 2 norovirus challenge study is expected to begin in second half of 2018 for VXA-G1.1-NN