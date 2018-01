Jan 15 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP ADOPTS ONE-YEAR STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN TO PROTECT STOCKHOLDERS AGAINST “CREEPING CONTROL” BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

* ‍RIGHTS PLAN INTENDED TO PRESERVE CO‘S ABILITY TO EVALUATE AND PURSUE ALL STRATEGIC ACTIONS

* - RIGHTS PLAN INTENDED TO ‍PREVENT SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FROM OBTAINING EFFECTIVE CONTROL WITHOUT PAYING CONTROL PREMIUM​