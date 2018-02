Feb 14 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ITS SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - HAS EXTENDED TERM OF ITS $1.8 BILLION SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO 2023

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP - EXTENDED MATURITY OF ITS $1.1 BILLION TERM LOAN FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE YEARS TO 2025, WITH NO CHANGE IN INTEREST RATE CHARGED