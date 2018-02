Feb 21 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $2.0 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES $9,200 MILLION - $9,450 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.90 - $3.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.65