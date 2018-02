Feb 14 (Reuters) - Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp :

* AVISTA HEALTHCARE PUBLIC ACQUISITION SAYS CO, ENVIGO ENTERED INTO MUTUAL TERMINATION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AVISTA HEALTHCARE PUBLIC ACQUISITION - TRANSACTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ENVIGO WAS TERMINATED EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 14, 2018

* AVISTA HEALTHCARE PUBLIC ACQUISITION - INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE A BUSINESS COMBINATION