Feb 23 (Reuters) - Avivagen Inc:

* AVIVAGEN ANNOUNCES TWO YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PACC PETS AND ATTENDANCE AT GLOBAL PET EXPO

* AVIVAGEN - AGREEMENT WITH PACC PETS, FOR AVIVAGEN‘S COMPANION ANIMAL HEALTH PRODUCT VIVAMUNE HEALTH CHEWS, IS FOR THE U.S. ONLY AND IS NON-EXCLUSIVE

* AVIVAGEN - AGREEMENT WITH PACC PETS IS NON-EXCLUSIVE, EXCEPT FOR STATE OF FLORIDA, WHERE CO HAS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR 6 MONTHS