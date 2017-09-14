FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午11点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍ is intended that trading in Avnel shares on Toronto Stock Exchange will be halted at close of trading on September 15, 2017​

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍it is anticipated that Avnel will be delisted from TSX at close of trading on September 18, 2017​

* Avnel Gold Mining - ‍scheme will become effective upon court order being filed with guernsey registry, which is expected to take place on Sept 18, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below