Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet announces plan for chief financial officer transition

* Says Ken Jacobson appointed interim CFO

* ‍Is initiating a full search process for new CFO immediately where both internal and external candidates will be considered​

* Avnet Inc - ‍Kevin Moriarty, company's chief financial officer notified company of his decision to step down​