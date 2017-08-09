BRIEF-Avnet Inc Q4 sales $4.6 billion

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.49 billion

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.77

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $4.15 billion to $4.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S