Feb 5 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* AVON PRODUCTS, INC. APPOINTS JAN ZIJDERVELD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ZIJDERVELD SUCCEEDS SHERI MCCOY, WHO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM CO, BOARD

* JAN WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.