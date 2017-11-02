FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avon Q3 EPS $0.01 from continuing operations
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点55分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Avon Q3 EPS $0.01 from continuing operations

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* Avon reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avon Products Inc qtrly ‍south latin america revenue was down 1 pct, or relatively unchanged in constant dollars​

* Avon Products Inc qtrly ‍north latin america revenue was up 5 pct, or 2 pct in constant dollars​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍expects to meet its 2017 cost savings target and deliver positive free cash flow for year​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍“with mixed results in q3 and some positive trends, we expect to see modest improvement continue in q4”​

* Avon Products-is within about $25 million of annual savings target,is over half way to total cost savings targeted for 3 year transformation plan of $350 million​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍expect annual results to come in below 2017 guidance​

* Avon Products -‍expects improvement in q4, with flat to slightly positive performance compared to last year in constant-dollar revenue, adjusted operating margin​

* Avon Products - ‍ during Q3 of 2017, co recorded costs to implement restructuring within operating profit of approximately $6 million before and after tax​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below