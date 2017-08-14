BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed​​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍as part of transaction, co to acquire both Plascoat manufacturing facilities in Farnham, England, Zuidland, Netherlands​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍has acquired Plascoat Systems Limited, from its parent company International Process Technologies​