2 个月前
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 晚上8点28分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

* Axalta Coating - additional term loans were incurred pursuant to terms of amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of Feb 1, 2013

* Axalta Coating Systems- term loans in amount equal to $1,550 million incurred to refinance borrowers' about $1,541 million of existing U.S. Dollar term loans

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - new term loans mature in June 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2sBBD2j) Further company coverage:

