Feb 7 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 31% TO $1,211 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $20 MILLION, OR $0.24 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: