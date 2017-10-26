FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis Capital says reports quarterly loss of $‍5.61 per share​
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd -

* Axis Capital reports third quarter 2017 results

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share $‍5.61​

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍5.35​

* Qtrly ‍diluted book value per common share of $55.33​

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly ‍net premiums earned increased by 9% (10% on a constant currency basis) to $1 billion​

* Qtrly ‍combined ratio of 152.9%, compared to 92.6%​

* Axis capital holdings qtrly ‍estimated catastrophe & weather-related pre-tax net losses, net of reinstatement premiums, of $617 million compared to $22 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

