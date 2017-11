Nov 20 (Reuters) - Axogen Inc

* Axogen Inc - ‍management reiterates 2017 annual revenue will grow at least 40 pct over 2016 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80 pct​

* Axogen Inc - ‍management expects that 2018 revenue will grow at least 40 pct over 2017 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80 pct​