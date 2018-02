BRIEF-Axon Enterprise Reports Q4 Revenue Of $95 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc:

* AXON REPORTS RECORD REVENUE OF $95 MILLION FOR Q4 2017 AND $344 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017; INTRODUCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 16 TO 18 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE OF $94.7 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* INTRODUCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, INCLUDING 16%-18% REVENUE GROWTH AND 300-400 BASIS POINTS OF OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION

* AXON ENTERPRISE- LOOKING FORWARD, TASER WEAPONS SALES PIPELINE REMAINS SOLID

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $12 MILLION TO $16 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018