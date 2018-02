Feb 13 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc:

* ‍AXON PUBLIC SAFETY AUSTRALIA - ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF 11,000 AXON BODY 2 CAMERAS BY VICTORIA POLICE IN AUSTRALIA​

* ‍AXON PUBLIC SAFETY AUSTRALIA - ORDER WAS RECEIVED IN Q1 OF 2018 AND WILL BEGIN SHIPPING IN Q2 OF 2018​