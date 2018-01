Jan 8 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd:

* AXOVANT ANNOUNCES NEGATIVE RESULTS FOR INTEPIRDINE IN PHASE 2B HEADWAY AND PILOT PHASE 2 GAIT AND BALANCE STUDIES; POSITIVE TRENDS IN EFFICACY SEEN IN PILOT PHASE 2 NELOTANSERIN STUDY

* AXOVANT SCIENCES LTD - INTEPIRDINE PROGRAM TO BE DISCONTINUED BASED ON MINDSET, HEADWAY, AND GAIT AND BALANCE STUDY RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: