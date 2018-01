BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Says AXS-02 Independent Data Monitoring Committee Recommends Continuation Of COAST-1 Trial

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AXS-02 INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF COAST-1 TRIAL AND DISCONTINUATION OF CREATE-1 TRIAL

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS- IN CREATE-1 TRIAL, AXS-02 TREATMENT RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF SERUM CTX AS COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS- IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION IN BOTH STUDIES, CONFIRMED THAT AXS-02 WAS SAFE AND GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED