BRIEF-Azarga-received notice ASLB has issued memorandum, order pertaining to US NRC summary disposition motion​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Azarga Uranium Corp

* Azarga Uranium - received notice Atomic, Licensing Board has issued memorandum , order pertaining to United States NRC summary disposition motion​

* Azarga Uranium Corp - ‍Atomic Safety And Licensing Board granted motion for summary disposition in favor of NRC staff and company​

* Azarga - motion to resolve 2 contentions from ASLB’s 30 april 2015 partial initial decision for Dewey Burdock In-Situ recovery uranium project NRC license​

* Azarga Uranium Corp - company expects to have final NRC license​ contention resolved by Q2 of 2018