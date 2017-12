Dec 15 (Reuters) - Azimut Exploration Inc:

* AZIMUT ANNOUNCES $1.55 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* AZIMUT EXPLORATION-TO RAISE UPTO $1.6 MILLION IN NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UPTO 3.1 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH (FT) COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $0.50/FT SHARE

* AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FT SHARES WILL BE USED BY CO TO INCUR ELIGIBLE CANADIAN EXPLORATION EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: