BRIEF-Azul reports Q3 earnings per ADS $0.59

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Azul Sa

* Azul reports record third quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.59

* Qtrly ‍passenger traffic (RPKS) increased 16% over a capacity increase of 13% , 2.1 percentage points higher than in 3Q16​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue per ask (RASK) increased 1.5% to 30.96 cents year over year​

* Qtrly ‍operating revenue r$1,998.2 million versus R$1,736.8 million ​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $623.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S