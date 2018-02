BRIEF-Azure Power Announces Q3 Revenue INR 1.74 Billion

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018

* Q3 REVENUE INR 1.74 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $118 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR QUARTER WAS INR 1,226.9 MILLION (US$19.2 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 76% OVER QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* UTTAR PRADESH 40 MW AND ANDHRA PRADESH 50 MW PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE MATERIALLY COMPLETE BY FISCAL YEAR END 2018

* REITERATE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 OF US$118 - $125 MILLION

* DURING CURRENT QUARTER, RECORDED NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT AMOUNTING TO INR 150.9 MILLION (US$ 2.4 MILLION)

* GUIDING TO REVENUES OF BETWEEN US$ 143 - $151 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL - QTRLY NET LOSS WAS INR 136.1 MILLION (US$ 2.1 MILLION), AS COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF INR 514.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: