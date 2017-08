BRIEF-Azure Power Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd

* Azure Power announces results for fiscal first quarter 2018

* Q1 revenue rose 84 percent to INR 1.878 billion

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $118 million to $125 million

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍operating & committed megawatts were 1,069 MW, as of June 30, 2017, an increase of 11% over June 30, 2016​

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍continues to expect that 1,000 - 1,200 MWs will be operational by March 31, 2018​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: