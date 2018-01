Jan 9 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER - WON 200 MEGAWATT SOLAR POWER PROJECT THROUGH AUCTION CONDUCTED BY SOLAR ENERGY CORPORATION OF INDIA

* AZURE POWER - SOLAR PLANT WILL BE SET UP AT BHADLA SOLAR PARK IN RAJASTHAN AND IS LIKELY TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: