Jan 16 (Reuters) - Azurrx Biopharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA RECEIVES $2 MILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - ‍HAS RECEIVED PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.04 MILLION THROUGH EXERCISE OF A TOTAL OF 851,987 OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK PURCHASE WARRANTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: