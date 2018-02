Feb 1 (Reuters) - Azz Inc:

* AZZ INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ROGERS BROTHERS COMPANY, ILLINOIS-BASED GALVANIZER

* AZZ INC - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* AZZ - EXPECTS AZZ GALVANIZING - ROCKFORD FACILITY WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION

* AZZ INC - ‍ACQUISITION INCREASES AZZ'S METAL COATINGS NETWORK OF HOT-DIP GALVANIZING PLANTS TO 45 SITES IN U.S., CANADA​