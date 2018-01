BRIEF-AZZ Inc Announces Delay Of Fiscal Year 2018 Q3 Form 10-Q

Jan 9 (Reuters) - AZZ Inc:

* TO REVIEW ACCOUNTING METHODOLOGY RESULTING IN A DELAY OF THE ISSUANCE OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 THIRD QUARTER FORM 10-Q. AZZ INC. UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE.

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $2.30

* SAYS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES SIGNIFICANT ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* COMPANY IS ALSO REAFFIRMING ITS CURRENT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $825 MILLION TO $885 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* AZZ - WITHOUT ANTICIPATED BENEFIT FROM REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, FULL YEAR 2018 EPS WOULD FALL “SOMEWHAT BELOW” CURRENT GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: