1 个月前
BRIEF-Azz Inc q1 2018 earnings per share $0.51
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月6日 / 上午10点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Azz Inc q1 2018 earnings per share $0.51

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Azz Inc

* Reports Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.51

* Azz Inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q1 revenue $208.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2018 earnings per share view $2.60 to $3.10

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $888.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azz Inc - ‍incoming orders for quarter were $193.8 million while shipments for quarter totaled $208.6 million, resulting in a book to ship ratio of 0.93​

* Azz Inc sees fy 2018 annual sales in range of $880 million to $950 million

* Azz Inc - ‍gross margins for q1 of fiscal year 2018 were 23.6% compared to 26.1% in Q1 of last year​

* Azz Inc - first quarter fiscal year 2018 bookings of $193.8 million, resulting in backlog of $331.6 million

* Azz Inc - cautiously optimistic that fiscal year 2018 will benefit from improved infrastructure project spending during second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

