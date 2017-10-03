FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AZZ Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 上午10点49分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-AZZ Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Azz Inc

* Azz inc - ‍adjusted its fiscal year 2018 guidance

* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $190.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.8 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $825 million to $885 million

* Azz inc sees 2018 eps of $1.80 to $2.30

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $851.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azz inc - hurricane harvey caused co to shut down three galvanizing facilities as well as industrial lighting business during quarter​

* Azz inc - in quarter, operational performance was further impacted by delay of a couple of large projects that moved into first half of fiscal 2019

* Azz inc - ‍q2 fiscal 2018 bookings of $190 million​

* Azz inc - backlog at end of q2 of fiscal 2018 decreased 6.1% to $331.2 million compared to backlog at end of prior year q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below