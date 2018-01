Jan 23 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NIS 240 MILLION PAR VALUE OF ITS SERIES C DEBENTURES TO ISRAELI INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ‍​

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NIS 240 MILLION PAR VALUE OF ITS SERIES C DEBENTURES FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT NIS 249 MILLION ‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2E0yw72) Further company coverage: