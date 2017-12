Dec 6 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $25 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 AND RECEIPT OF INVESTMENT GRADE RATING OF “A-” FROM EGAN-JONES RATINGS COMPANY

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $25 MILLION OF 10-YEAR SENIOR NOTES