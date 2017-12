BRIEF-B2gold Achieves Commercial Production At Fekola Mine Ahead Of Schedule

Dec 4 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp:

* B2GOLD ACHIEVES COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT FEKOLA MINE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* SAYS GOLD PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE IN 2017 IS NOW FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 100,000 AND 110,000 OUNCES

* COMPANY IS NOW PROJECTING CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION IN 2017 OF BETWEEN 580,000 AND 625,000 OUNCES‍​

* SAYS IN 2018, CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION IS FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 925,000 AND 975,000 OUNCES