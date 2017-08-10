FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨12点34分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp-

* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* B2Gold Corp - "consolidated gold production in q2 of 2017 was 121,448 ounces, 1% (or 1,611 ounces) above budget"

* B2Gold Corp - for full-year 2017, has revised its consolidated production guidance range slightly lower (4%) to between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold

* B2Gold Corp - company has a significant exploration budget for 2017 totalling $55 million, which includes a $9 million increase approved in q1 and q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

