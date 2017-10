Oct 11 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​

* In Q4 of 2017 company is projecting gold production from Fekola of between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces​

* ‍2018 is scheduled to be first full year of gold production from Fekola, yielding 400,000 to 410,000 ounces for year