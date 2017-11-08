FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2017 results
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点41分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $408.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.5 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - ‍GAAP earnings per share in Q3 2017 were a loss of $2.48​

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - says cost savings targeting $45 million in annual savings​

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises - has ‍identified and is implementing multiple actions across co including domestic and international workforce reductions​

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - ‍specific to B&W Vølund, company is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 30%​

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises - ‍strategic actions represent workforce reduction of 9% & are expected to deliver annual savings of about $45 million in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below