Feb 1 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* BABCOCK & WILCOX INITIATES EXECUTIVE TRANSITION

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - APPOINTED LESLIE C. KASS TO SERVE AS CEO AND A MEMBER OF COMPANY‘S BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - E. JAMES (JIM) FERLAND TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: