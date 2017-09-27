FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Reports Structural Steel Issue at U.K. Project
2017年9月27日 / 上午11点29分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Reports Structural Steel Issue at U.K. Project

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* Expect total cost impact to other two projects to be below $10 to $15 million ​

* Cost impact estimates dont take into account possible recoveries from third parties

* Provides update on U.K. renewable projects

* Identified a structural steel issue at a renewable energy project in United Kingdom​

* Expect total cost impact to first project will be in range of $10 to 15 million

* Management believes issue is result of engineering error by subcontractor

* Has proactively stopped work at two renewable projects in United Kingdom that have similar engineering designs​

* Work at a renewable energy project in United Kingdom​ has been stopped at project pending further investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

