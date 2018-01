Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bacardi Ltd:

* BACARDI TO ACQUIRE PATRÓN TEQUILA

* BACARDI LTD - ‍TRANSACTION REFLECTS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR PATRÓN OF US$5.1 BILLION​

* BACARDI LTD - ‍EXPANDING PORTFOLIO WITH DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OWNERSHIP OF PATRÓN SPIRITS INTERNATIONAL AG AND ITS PATRÓN BRAND​

* BACARDI-PATRÓN LEADERSHIP TEAM, INCLUDING CEO EDWARD BROWN, COO DAVID WILSON, AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER LEE APPLBAUM, WILL CONTINUE IN THEIR ROLES