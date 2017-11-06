FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE Co announces $3 bln share repurchase authorization
2017年11月6日 / 下午1点43分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE Co announces $3 bln share repurchase authorization

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes a GE Co

* Baker Hughes, a GE Company announces $3 billion share repurchase authorization

* Baker Hughes a GE Co - ‍Company will use proceeds from sale of its BHGE LLC common units to repurchase its class a shares​

* Baker Hughes a GE Co - ‍Company also announced its intention for BHGE LLC to issue new debt​

* Baker Hughes - ‍BHGE, BHGE LLC have also entered into agreement with GE whereby BHGE LLC will repurchase its common units from GE on a pro rata basis​

* Baker Hughes - ‍Repurchases will not materially change bhge, GE’s relative economic interests in BHGE LLC

* Baker Hughes - ‍Repurchases will not materially change BHGE, GE’s relative economic interests BHGE’s class A, class B stockholders’ relative voting interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

