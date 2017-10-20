BRIEF-Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Qtrly revenue of $5.4 billion, down 1% sequentially and flat year-over-year on a combined business basis
* “In our Oilfield Services segment, we continue to see growth driven by our well construction business in North America”
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.05
* In Oilfield Services segment, international activity “remains muted” with rig count flat year-to-date
* “In our Oilfield Equipment segment, subsea market continues to be challenging”
* “We expect overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for rest of year”
* In Oilfield Equipment segment, “activity remains low and price continues to be pressured”
* In overall O&G environment, seen some improvement in activity but not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments
* In Oilfield Equipment segment, expect subsea market to be challenged in short term, “little sign” of significant recovery in 2018
* Adjusted operating income for Q3 excludes adjustments of $362 million before tax, related to restructuring charges, merger and related costs
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: