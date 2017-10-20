FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 上午11点03分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05

2 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* Qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.24​

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $5.4 billion, down 1% sequentially and flat year-over-year on a combined business basis​

* ‍“In our Oilfield Services segment, we continue to see growth driven by our well construction business in North America”​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted basic earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.05​

* In Oilfield Services segment, ‍international activity “remains muted” with rig count flat year-to-date

* ‍“In our Oilfield Equipment segment, subsea market continues to be challenging”​

* ‍“We expect overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for rest of year”​

* In Oilfield Equipment segment, “activity remains low and price continues to be pressured​”

* In overall O&G environment, seen some improvement in activity but not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments​

* In Oilfield Equipment segment, expect subsea market to be challenged in short term, “little sign” of significant recovery in 2018​

* Adjusted operating income for Q3 excludes adjustments of $362 million before tax, related to restructuring charges, merger and related costs​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below