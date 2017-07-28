FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午1点29分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in North America onshore, expect activity growth to decelerate as co progresses through second half of the year‍​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says for the international onshore markets, co expects activity to remain stable, with a few possible areas of modest growth

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in the global offshore markets, co expect activity to remain muted for the rest of the year - SEC filing

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says North American market outlook remains uncertain​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vPEfYN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below