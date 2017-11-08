FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q3 earnings per share $0.49
2017年11月8日 / 下午2点20分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q3 earnings per share $0.49

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Baldwin & Lyons Inc-

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and nine months

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍gross premiums written for current quarter increased 29.0% to $131.5 million compared to $101.9 million written during Q3 of 2016​

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍net premiums earned for Q3 of 2017 were $89.1 million, 25.1% higher than last year’s Q3 total​

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍book value per share as of September 30, 2017 was $26.93, an increase of $0.43 per share during Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
