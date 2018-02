Feb 15 (Reuters) - Baldwin & Lyons Inc:

* BALDWIN & LYONS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 40.4% TO $97.1 MILLION

* COMBINED RATIO DURING Q4 OF 2017 WAS 99.3%, COMPARED TO 104.5% DURING Q4 OF 2016