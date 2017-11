Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc -

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH SIEMENS AG FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ZERO-EMISSION FUEL CELL ENGINE TO FOR SIEMENS’ MIREO LIGHT RAIL TRAIN​

* ‍DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT HAS A CONTEMPLATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $9.0 MILLION TO BALLARD​