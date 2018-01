Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD ANNOUNCES NARROWED FOCUS AND FURTHER COST REDUCTIONS AT PROTONEX SUBSIDIARY

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS - IMPLEMENTED CERTAIN CHANGES AT PROTONEX, INCLUDING TO NARROW AND SHARPEN FOCUS OF BUSINESS BY DIVESTING SOME NON-CORE ASSETS​

* ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF $2.6 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍DIVESTITURE IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF $1.4 MILLION PER YEAR​