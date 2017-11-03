FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco Bpm to sell 65 pct stake in Avipop and Popolare Vita to Cattolica for Euro 853.4 mln
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 晚上7点53分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Banco Bpm to sell 65 pct stake in Avipop and Popolare Vita to Cattolica for Euro 853.4 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm

* Banco Bpm-‍reached agreement for sale of a 65% stake in Avipop Assicurazioni and popolare vita to Cattolica Assicurazioni, for euro 853.4 million​

* Banco Bpm says ‍cattolica will have management control of insurance companies. Banco bpm will keep holding veto powers on significant strategic matters​

* Banco Bpm says ‍Cattolica will finance this transaction with internal resources and by accessing debt capital markets.​

* Banco Bpm says ‍transaction will be accretive on Cattolica’s earnings, while designed financing structure will preserve its solid capital ratios​

* ‍Cattolica will appoint CEO of insurance companies, while Banco Bpm will appoint general manager​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below